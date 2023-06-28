Festival-goers at the main stage where a stag's head sculpture crafted from recycled metals has laser beams radiating from its eyes.

Up and coming bands will also be showcased at the festival over the weekend of July 7 to 10.

The exact location of the festival is to be revealed to ticket holders via email on July 5. A post on the festival website said: “Please prepare travel to Middleton by Youlgrave.”

This year 850 tickets have been released after organisers worked with the local authority to increase the capacity following a sell-out audience of 499 at last year’s debut festival.

Revellers enjoy the house music in The Vibes marquee.

A spokesperson said: “Our main mission is to bring creatives and people of all backgrounds together to celebrate music and art in the stunning Peak District. We focus on the production of the event just as much as we focus on the music, delivering a fun, affordable, vibrant and most importantly, a safe, welcoming environment for all.

"Rosa’s future is bright, challenging festival norms with a passion for creativity and a sustainable ethos. It’s a festival that allows you to get amongst the crowd and not feel left out with its easy-going and laid-back character amongst the friendly festival goers.

"The line-up this year is stacked with a number of award winning drum and bass artists, DJs from all corners of underground music and a variety of up-and-coming live bands, speakers and performers.”

A new stage has been added this year for live bands to showcase their talents. A selection of independent groove and rock-focused bands such as funk six-piece We Hate the Sharkman, Funk’d Up Collective, and Heritage alongside many others will be performing. During the day, the Naturalia stage will emanate soothing vibes, inviting festival-goers to relax and absorb the serenity.

Rosa Festival is a hot ticket judging by the shorts and bikini tops at last year's sell-out event.

The festival’s main stage is topped by a stag’s head, made up of recycled car metals, which breathes fire and dazzles laser beams when the dust settles at night. Sat on top of a shipping container, the Stag’s Head stage has been redesigned to feature a DJ booth with top quality sound system.

DJs will perform from a Shetland boat inside The Vibes marquee which recreates a legendary house party atmosphere.

The Sweaty Arms is the festival's main bar and a focal point of rebellious energy. This stage merges the spirit of pub culture with the energy of the festival.

Food traders will include Sunshine Pizza Oven, John’s Van and Sammy’s Mexican Mare. Gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options will be available.

Camping tickets offering nature enthusiasts and explorers looking for a lively base camp in the Peaks the opportunity to spend the nights under the stars.

Visitors to the festival are invited to don fancy dress on Saturday, July 8. A social media post says: “We are encouraging all festival goers to whip out their daftest fancy dress costumes. This is your chance to embrace your creativity and impress the rest. Get ready to delve into your imagination for this year's Ancient Antics theme - our favourite costume of the day will get a secret prize on Sunday.”

Weekend tickets including festival pass and camping cost £110. Group tickets offering four festival passes and camping cost £400. Car park pass is £15 and campervan pass costs £60. To book, go to https://rosafestival.co.uk

