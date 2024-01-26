Rock’n’roll wild man Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder heading to Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shaun will talk candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career, and everything in between. The star of more-TV-shows-than-anyone-has-a-right-to-feature-on – including Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, among many others – redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.
He’s touring in support of his new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays, which looks at his leading role in the Madchester music scene of the eighties and nineties.
Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond. This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”
Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock'n'roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats. Shaun will share his stories during a series of intimate evenings. Strap yourselves in and say Hallelujah for Shaun.
He will be at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Thursday, 19 September 2024 at 7.30pm. Tickets: from £33.20. VIP meet and greet tickets available. Booking details: 01246 345 222 or online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk