Rockgrass creators Hayseed Dixie to play live in Derbyshire at Devil's Arse Cavern

The group will perform at the Devil’s Arse Cavern, Castleton, on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Expect to hear rootin' tootin' versions of such classics as You Shook Me All Night Long, Black Dog, Ace Of Spades and Fat Bottomed Girls alongside classics Foggy Mountain Breakdown and 'Duellin' Banjos.

Formed 22 years ago in Tennessee, the band made a name for themselves by reinventing AC/DC songs as Appalachian Mountain hillbilly rave-ups. Ten mash-ups feature on their debut album A Hillbilly Tribute to AC/DC.

AC/DC’s frontman Brian Johnson said: “All our best songs done hillbilly. Man, it’s just great.”

Comprising singer and guitarist John Wheeler aka Barley Scotch, mandolin player Hippy Joe Hymas, banjo maestro Tim Carter and bassist Jake ‘Bakesnake’ Byers, Hayseed Dixie have gone on to release 14 more albums of original material and reinterpretations of iconic songs which have sold more than half a million copies.

Hayseed Dixie’s last album, Free Your Mind And Your Grass Will Follow, includes both original songs and reinterpretations of r ‘n’ b and soul classics.

Over the years Hayseed Dixie have recorded songs in Finnish, German and Spanish.

They have performed more than 1,200 live shows in 31 different countries.

A favourite at music festivals, the band opened Glastonbury in 2005 and held their own festival later that year in Ullapool which went on to become an annual event even though Hayseed Dixie are no longer involved.

Die-hard Download Festival fans will have seen Hayseed Dixie at the 2007 event.

Other notable appearances by the band include Hayfest: Tour of Glasgow in 2010 when they performed four consecutive nights in the city with no songs repeated. They did the same thing in Germany but over three nights at the Wacken Open Air Festival in 2011.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine is among their fans and championed their music on national radio. Hayseed Dixie wrote the ‘When you wanna hear great music….’ jingle for Jeremy’s radio show.

The Times described Hayseed Dixie as: “Superlative musicians with a deep love and understanding of the dynamics of both modern rock and ancient hillbilly music”.

Go wild for Hayseed Dixie at the Devil’s Arse Cavern where tickets will cost £27.50. To book, go to www.seetickets.com