Rock the night away in live show of 80s powerhouse hits at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 05:30 BST
Rock for Heroes is touring to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on November 9, 2024.placeholder image
Rock for Heroes is touring to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on November 9, 2024.
Eighties music fans will love a show that is touring to Chesterfield.

Rock For Heroes is packed with classic powerhouse anthems as a seven-piece band breathes new life into the music of Guns ‘N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Dire Straits, Fleetwood Mac, Queen and more.

Take a trip back in time and celebrate the heroes of rock in a show which includes lots of laughs.

Tickets cost £28.20. Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Related topics:ChesterfieldTicketsQueen
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice