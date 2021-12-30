Rock concert to aid Help for Heroes charity tours to Chesterfield
The Rock for Heroes show is back on the road and heading for Chesterfield on a fundraising mission to help a charity that supports wounded Armed Forces personnel.
A band and singers will perform the hits of Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, Toto, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, Prince, Dire Straits and so many more at the Winding Wheel Theatre on January 8, 2022.
Escape the 9 to 5 and let your hair down with the Rock For Heroes family on a night of music and laughter.
After the show, a collection will be taken in aid of Help for Heroes as part of the show’s mission to raise £2.5million for a charity which not only supports service personnel in need but also their families.
Every day, people have to leave the Armed Forces because of physical or psychological wounds and their lives change.
Help for Heroes assists them, and those still serving, to recover by giving them welfare and financial support for as long as is necessary.
The charity receives little funding from the Government so relies on the generosity of the British public, its partners and volunteers to continue aiding military veterans and service personnel who are in desperate need of help.
Tickets cost £23 for Rock for Heroes. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
