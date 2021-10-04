The new autumn term will give Rock Choir members – known as Rockies – the chance to learn four new, specially-arranged songs including the uplifting ‘Make your own kind of music’ by Paloma Faith.

In addition to the live rehearsals, Rock Choir is giving those who prefer or need to remain isolated the opportunity to take part with the launch of the National Online Rock Choir. To ensure they don’t miss a single note, members can learn all of the songs from the comfort of their own homes and can rejoin the live Choirs whenever they are ready to do so.

Choir rehearsals in Chesterfield and Matlock will be guided by Tom Rigby who joins as leader after spending the last four years touring the UK at a professional saxophonist while also writing music and teaching musicians across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Rigby, a professional saxophonist who has taught musicians in Derbyshire, is the new leader of Rock Choir in Chesterfield and Matlock.

Tom said: “It has been such a joyful experience to meet the Rockies and hear them sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart. Our members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring. Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special. We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this

fantastic group of singers.”

Rock Choir rehearsals in Chesterfield take place at Whittington Moor Methodist Church on Thursdays between 10.30am and 12 noon.

Rehearsals are also held at Matlock Methodist & United Reformed Church on Wednesdays between 7.30pm and 9pm.

During the height of lockdown, Rock Choir had to move all of its rehearsals online, teaching and rehearsing with members via Zoom and YouTube sessions. Rockies maintained vital connections with their fellow singers by organising online charity events, quizzes and a host of social activities - providing a lifeline to those isolated by the Covid pandemic.