News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Rock Choir concert at the Crooked Spire aids drama group for asylum seekers and refugees

Hundreds of Rock Choir singers will join forces at Chesterfield’s iconic Crooked Spire Church to raise funds for a performance arts group whose members are drawn from asylum seekers and refugees.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:06 BST
Tom Rigby will lead the choir concert at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire Church on August 25 (photo: Ben Hines)Tom Rigby will lead the choir concert at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire Church on August 25 (photo: Ben Hines)
Tom Rigby will lead the choir concert at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire Church on August 25 (photo: Ben Hines)

Singers from Chesterfield, Matlock, Worksop, Rotherham, Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster West will give a concert on Friday, August 25 at 7.30pm in aid of the charity Side by Side Drama Group.

Side by Side performs stories drawn from experiences of people from their home countries. Some of the stories the group portrays raise awareness of asylum issues in relation to their social exclusion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concert will be conducted by Tom Rigby, who has led Rock Choir in and around the Sheffield area for two years. Tom said: “We are so excited to perform at the Crooked Spire, we’ve been practicing hard and anyone who purchases a ticket can expect to experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs!

"It’s so important for us at Rock Choir to raise vital funds for our local community and Side by Side Drama Group do such important work supporting work promoting community cohesion and helping those in need. We are very proud to support them! Come along for an uplifting, joyous night with us at Rock Choir!”

Tickets costing £9 are on sale now, available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rock-choir-in-the-spire-tickets-666830496967

Related topics:ChesterfieldSingersSheffieldWorksop