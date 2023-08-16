Tom Rigby will lead the choir concert at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire Church on August 25 (photo: Ben Hines)

Singers from Chesterfield, Matlock, Worksop, Rotherham, Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster West will give a concert on Friday, August 25 at 7.30pm in aid of the charity Side by Side Drama Group.

Side by Side performs stories drawn from experiences of people from their home countries. Some of the stories the group portrays raise awareness of asylum issues in relation to their social exclusion.

The concert will be conducted by Tom Rigby, who has led Rock Choir in and around the Sheffield area for two years. Tom said: “We are so excited to perform at the Crooked Spire, we’ve been practicing hard and anyone who purchases a ticket can expect to experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs!

"It’s so important for us at Rock Choir to raise vital funds for our local community and Side by Side Drama Group do such important work supporting work promoting community cohesion and helping those in need. We are very proud to support them! Come along for an uplifting, joyous night with us at Rock Choir!”