Roger Plant and his band Saving Grace will perform a unique blend of folk, Americana and blues in a live show in Sheffield.

The esteemed co-operative are booked for the City Hall on Wednesday, March 27 as part of a 10-date tour. Their previous run of shows, in November 2023, sold out.

Former Led Zeppeling singer Plant is joined by Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).

Since forming in 2019, Saving Grace have received numerous acclaims for their live shows with Bob Harris describing it as ‘One of the best gigs I’ve seen in years’ and Toni Woodward, Americana UK providing a perfect summary: “These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others’ compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!”.

Joining the tour as special guest will be singer, songwriter, and musician Taylor McCall. The self-taught South Carolina native has so far garnered nearly 30 million plays to date with captivating tracks such as Jericho Rose, Quartermaster and Waccamaw Drive. His new album Mellow War is due for release on Friday, February 2, 2024. Taylor’s debut album, Black Powder Soul, was launched in 2021.

The concert starts at 6.30pm. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.