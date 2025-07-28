Chesterfield's finest The Crooks are on the same bill as Professor Green and will play on the Quarry stage at Y Not on the Saturday.

Music fans attending Derbyshire’s biggest outdoor festival Y Not have a host of huge names and rising stars to entertain them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prodigy, Courteeners, Madness and The Wombats are the headliners but there are dozens of up and coming acts who are worthy of headlining Y Not in years to come.

Here are some bands to look out for at the festival from July 31 to August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Valley’s alternative rock legends Paytron Saint make their second appearance at Y Not, where they will be play at the opening show in the lead-up to headliners The Wombats.

Brògeal play at Y Not during a busy summer of festivals in the UK and the Netherlands (photo: Sam McGill)

Beans On Toast will be performing on the Quarry stage ahead of Maximo Park, who top Friday’s bill. He is one of the hardest working artists on the planet, playing every festival under the sun and releasing countless albums. Acclaimed as a people’s champion of the modern folk scene, Beans On Toast performs simple songs about complicated subjects, tackling the tackle the big issues of the day.

All eyes will be on Chesterfield outfit The Crooks who play on the Quarry stage ahead of Professor Green on the Saturday. The Crooks played at the Isle of Wight Festival in June where they supported This Feeling. Formed six years ago, The Crooks notable songs include She Walks Alone, All Isn’t As It Seems, Nevermind, In Time, Frankie and Better Days.

Brògeal are also playing on the Quarry stage on August 2, having previously played with The Mary Wallopers, The Lathums, Paolo Nutini and The Wolfe Tones. It’s a summer of festivals for the Scottish folk/punk band who will play at Kendal Calling in Penrith and Into The Wide Open in the Netherlands, both in August. Brògeal kicked of this year’s festival season by playing at TRNSMT in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look out for better joy which is the solo project of Bria Keely whose voice is described as colourful as Debbie Harry. Backed by a band, better joy will perform on the Quarry stage in the lead-up to Annie Mac’s performance on the Sunday at Y Not. Earlier this year, Manchester based better joy covered the length and breadth of the UK on a headline tour.