Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will headline Tramlines Festival - here's how to get tickets this week

Richard Ashcroft (photo: Robin Pope), The Courteeners, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott (photo: Paul Husband), pictured clockwise from left, will the headline acts at Tramlines Festival 2023 in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

The festival at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, from July 21 to 23, will include Blossoms, DMA’s, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Bloc Party, Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Sea Girls, Pale Waves, special guests The Enemy and The Zutons.

Sheffield’s finest, Reverend and The Makers, will bring crowd pleasers as well as the teasers from the new album and The Everly Pregnant Brothers will entertain the audience with their hilarious spoof covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day tickets plus the remaining small batch of weekend tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3, at 12pm. The first batch of day tickets cost from only £50 (plus booking fee). A handful of weekend tickets, priced at £140 (plus booking fee), will be avalable. For tickets go to www.tramlines.org.uk.

Most Popular

The appearance of Richard Ashcroft will be bringing down the Main Stage curtain on Friday night, followed by The Courteeners’ return on Saturday in a historic year where the band’s classic debut album, St Jude, went to number one in the album charts, 15 years after its original release. The Sunday headline slot is always a special one, and who better to host it than the infallible duo, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.