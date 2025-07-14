This year was extra special being the tenth anniversary of the festival, so organiser Simon Clark added an extra day of acoustic music and drinks to celebrate. This proved to be so popular that the first day sold out.

The first day was indeed memorable, with Mikey Foulds the first artist to play at the 2025 festival, a decade on from when he did exactly that at the debut event.

Sam Draisey, who has played the festival twice before, was up next to sing songs with meaning that were reminiscent of the great balladeer Donovan. Also on the bill was Dave Onions, performing before The Rye Sisters who are two singers with the sweetest voices you ever heard.

The ever popular local band Littlefield started the ball rolling on Friday which soon had people up dancing in the marquee, a handy place to be as the bar was also situated there! The bar was run by Amber Valley CAMRA, with a range of real bars at very reasonable prices,

Local band Eddie and The Wolves, who have opened for some tasty bands, including Razorlight and Reef, played on the main stage with a set influenced by some of rock music’s greatest stars.

Back in the marquee, I caught Headsticks delivering an impressive cocktail of punk meets folk meets roots.

I’ve always been a big fan of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, and though the great man is no longer with us, vocalist Mike Bennett is definitely a worthy replacement, seemingly channelling Ian in his own unique style. Three of the originals are still there: Mickey Gallagher, Chaz Jankel and John Turnbull sound as good as they ever did. The Blockheads delighted the crowd with a storming set, playing some of their most popular songs including Billericay Dickie, Clever Trevor, Sweet Gene Vincent and Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick. I’m sure Ian would have be looking down and smiling, they did him proud.

Wirksworth based The Wham Bam Band ensured that the marquee was ram jammed full with folks dancing to their infectious soul and Tamla Motown sounds up to the midnight hour as they ran down the curtain for the day.

Saturday started early with workshops including yoga, activities for the kids and open mics before the music got going with some interesting choices from The Newcranes. Their set spoke to me suggestively of The Levellers, with a punk/folk fusion that really seems to work really well for this five piece from Derby, who’ve been featured on 6Music.

Another popular local band The Raindogs played an eclectic mix of covers from bands like REM, The Smiths, Talking Heads, and many more. Their take on the Bob Dylan classic Subterranean Homesick Blues was delivered in fine style by charismatic frontman Paul Johnstone.

The Endings returned from Telford to play the main stage. They impressed me last year with their girl drummer, Verna, and their take no prisoners no-nonsense punky Celtic blend of music, maybe somewhat reminiscent of The Men They Couldn’t Hang or The Pogues.

Back in the marquee, festival organiser Simon Clark’s band The Cubists were entertaining the crowd as I sampled some of the beer.

Chart topping band Toploader were another returnee to the festival, playing a very professional set with a few covers thrown in including the ELO classic Mr Blue Sky. The set went down very well with everyone, finishing with the obligatory Dancing in the Moonlight although it was still light and no sign of a moon.

Described by the festival’s MC Ted Witten as possibly the world’s greatest blues guitarist, Aynsley Lister let rip some of rock and blues greatest tunes with music that electrified the assembled multitude in the marquee. Aynsley never disappoints and has played the festival on several occasions.

If Aynsley Lister had electrified the festival then the next band, Kissmet, turned the voltage control up to max. As darkness fell, this band let loose a salvo of highly charged Bhangra dance tunes that ensured that if you weren’t dancing then there had to be something wrong with you. A festival favourite wherever they play, Kissmet always spread their feel good positive vibes far and wide.

Aziz Ibrahim is an accomplished Mancunian musician who has played with The Stone Roses and Simply Red among others. His skill as a guitarist, with a rack of several guitars and a bank of effect pedals, is beyond doubt and fully deserving of his last on the bill placement on Saturday evening. His music was interspersed with witty anecdotes until midnight struck to end the penultimate day of the festival.

Sunday dawned cloudy and wet, but this failed to dampen the spirits of those camping as they were looking forward to yet another day of music. The happy smiles and positivity emanating from those hardy souls soon chased the clouds away in plenty of time to welcome The Ruins. Fronted by Derby legend, Johnny Vincent, who seems to have been taking lessons from The Fall’s Mark E Smith, the band played a selection of their own penned material.

Fans of 70s’ glam rock were in for a real treat when Mud 2 took to the stage. Attired in blue drapes and patterned brothel creepers, these guys mercilessly raided Mud’s back catalogue with hits that included The Cat Crept In, Dynamite, The Secrets That You Keep and Moonshine Sally. The guys finished their set, or so it seemed, only to return wearing Santa hats to perform their number one Christmas hit Lonely This Christmas. The band finished off with another of their number one hits, Tiger Feet, which had the crowd busting the moves perfectly.

Mud 2 certainly had everyone in dancing mode as they tripped the light fantastic over to the marquee to see the fabulous Women In Rock. These ladies pay tribute to Rock Goddesses like Cher, Bonnie Tyler, Debbie Harry, Tina Turner, Suzi Quatro and many others, and are backed by a very competent band. Women In Rock are fronted by three lovely ladies, Ruby, Naomi and Maria, who certainly know how to put on a stunning and captivating show.

Arriving at the final act of the long weekend, many people had surely danced their socks of, and would do further to The Beat featuring Rankin’ Junior.

A bit of ska and reggae for all the ‘rude boys and girls’ was the perfect way to finish a festival with hits that included Mirror In The Bathroom, Too Nice To Talk To and Hands Off She’s Mine. Rankin’ Junior carries on where his late father, Rankin’ Roger left off, by continuing to front one of the great Two Tone bands of the period, which still includes many of the original members.

As the cheers died away for the The Beat, Ted Witten, the festival’s cheery animated MC got up on stage and invited Simon Clark to join him in thanking everyone for coming. In turn, Simon echoed Ted’s sentiment and promised that next years festival would be bigger and better than ever.

As in previous years, early bird tickets will be soon be available for next year’s festival. These can be found by visiting www.tehi.co.uk.

