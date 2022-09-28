Remarkable concert performance in Chesterfield

Katy Strudwick

The performance was enhanced by the inspired addition of virtuoso flautist Katy Strudwick to the cast of participants. Otherwise, these were sopranos Jane Palmer and Delyth Girdler, altos Paul Barthorpe and David Mayo-Braiden.

Glyn Herron and Andrew Marples (also the ensemble’s musical director) were the tenors, Nigel Turner and Robert Girdler sang bass. The programme was an eclectic mix of sacred and secular material, ranging from the deeply moving 'O quam gloriosum est regnum' to the frivolous 'Dashing away with the smoothing iron'. Indeed, the former item, the first of the evening, with its beautiful melody enhanced by the mildly resonant acoustic of the church, could, if the Creator had one, have been part of a master plan! This was the best I had heard MusicWork, a true credit after the protracted Covid lay-off, their sustained harmonized notes seeming to me to be perfect.

Just about everything was a highlight but I will mention 'The Lark in the clear air', where the lark was assimilated by Katy Strudwick’s flute – she had moved to the very back corner of the nave, well behind the choir, which made her playing an ethereal complement to the singing.

Lovely, lovely stuff! And, unashamedly owning my enthusiasm for jazz, I also single out Katy Strudwick’s outing in five-four time, more than ably accompanied by Andrew Marple at the piano, on Paul Desmond’s immortal composition 'Take Five'. The audience was just about quorate at around thirty souls so the only injustice of the evening was that another hundred did not turn up to hear this remarkable concert.

Katy will next be performing with musical friends at an event called Sounds and Scenes, which will also include an exhibition of her photos.