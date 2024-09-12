Relive the timeless hits of The Beautiful South when The South perform in Derbyshire
The group will be performing treasured songs such as the chart-topping A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her in the concert at Buxton Opera House on September 20, 2024.
Former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles are among the line-up in The South. Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group eight years ago, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.
New for 2024, Gareth John joins both Gaz and Ali on vocals bringing his talents to the forefront making him a third vocalist as part of the new set-up.
Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, The South have been touring the theatres and festivals of the UK performing the singles and album tracks as well as a few choice South originals. These songs span an impressive 18-year career starting way back in 1989!
The South comprises: Alison Wheeler (vocals), Gaz Birtles (vocals), Gareth John (trumpet/vocals), Phil Barton (guitars), Steve Nutter (bass), Dave Anderson (drums), Karl Brown (percussion), Su Robinson (sax) and Andy Price (keyboards).
Tickets cost £30 to see The South at Buxton Opera House. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call the box office on 01298 72190.
The concert will start at 7.30pm.
