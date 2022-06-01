Relive The Magic of Motown in tribute show touring to Chesterfield

The Magic of Motown is at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The Magic of Motown hits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, June 10, where fans can ‘go loco’ down in Acapulco with classic songs from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Jackson 5 and Smokey Robinsons.

Favourite hits including Heard It Through The Grapevine, My Girl, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough will be rolled out during the show.

The biggest Motown party of the year has glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in a breath-taking live concert spectacular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a million people have seen The Magic of Motown since its debut in 2005, making it one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history. This is Motown at its very best; signed sealed and delivered.

Friday’s show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £29.60. To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Magic of Motown will also be hosted at Sheffield City Hall on December 15 and at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 17, 2022.