Relive 70s glam rock in music and fashion in a show heading for Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 05:30 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 08:14 GMT
Get It On stars Brian Connolly Jr, the son of the late frontman of Seventies glam band The Sweet.Get It On stars Brian Connolly Jr, the son of the late frontman of Seventies glam band The Sweet.
Get It On stars Brian Connolly Jr, the son of the late frontman of Seventies glam band The Sweet.
Seventies music fans can relive that golden era with hits from T-Rex, Mud, Slade, Bowie, Suzi Quatro and many more performed live on stage.

The Glam Rock Show – Get It On stars Brian Connolly Jr, the son of the late frontman of Seventies chart band Sweet, and is a night of glam rock featuring the hits, the costumes and the make-up.

Dress to impress for the feel-good show of the year which is touring to Sheffield CIty Hall on February 2 and Buxton Opera House on March 6. 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get It On is from the producers who created the hit disco show Lost in Music.

Tickets for Sheffield cost £39.50, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Buxton tickets cost £36, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice