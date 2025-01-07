Relive 70s glam rock in music and fashion in a show heading for Derbyshire
The Glam Rock Show – Get It On stars Brian Connolly Jr, the son of the late frontman of Seventies chart band Sweet, and is a night of glam rock featuring the hits, the costumes and the make-up.
Dress to impress for the feel-good show of the year which is touring to Sheffield CIty Hall on February 2 and Buxton Opera House on March 6. 2025.
Get It On is from the producers who created the hit disco show Lost in Music.
Tickets for Sheffield cost £39.50, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Buxton tickets cost £36, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
