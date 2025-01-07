Get It On stars Brian Connolly Jr, the son of the late frontman of Seventies glam band The Sweet.

Seventies music fans can relive that golden era with hits from T-Rex, Mud, Slade, Bowie, Suzi Quatro and many more performed live on stage.

Dress to impress for the feel-good show of the year which is touring to Sheffield CIty Hall on February 2 and Buxton Opera House on March 6. 2025.

Get It On is from the producers who created the hit disco show Lost in Music.

Tickets for Sheffield cost £39.50, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Buxton tickets cost £36, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk