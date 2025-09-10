DaleDiva rehearsing for the Eagle Awards in Derby in 2024.

Award-winning choir DaleDiva is launching a singing programme designed for women of all experience levels, whether they’ve never sung in a choir before or haven’t sung in years.

The women’s choir, which is based in Matlock, will teach participants how to sing in harmony and work together to learn a new song (Believer by Imagine Dragons) during full rehearsals.

Release Your Voice sessions will be held over four Thursday evenings, starting on September 11 and running until October 2, from 7.30pm until 9pm at The Lime Tree, Matlock.

To book your spot or find out more, call Helen on 07999 519 902, email: [email protected] or send a message to @dalediva on Facebook.