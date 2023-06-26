AJ Jenks in Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story.

A cast of actor-musicians will tell the iconic musician’s story, from his Texas rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom, Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic death at the age of just 22.

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, which runs at Sheffield Lyceum from July 4 to 8, is packed with the greatest songs ever written. Listen out for Peggy Sue, That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy!, Rave On, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, Johnny B. Goode, Raining In My Heart, Everyday, Shout and many many more.

The musical first opened in the West End in 1989 and has been thrilling audiences arouind the world ever since.