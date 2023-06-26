News you can trust since 1855
Rave on to the songs of Buddy Holly in musical at Sheffield Lyceum

Multi award-winning West End show Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is returning to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
AJ Jenks in Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story.AJ Jenks in Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story.
A cast of actor-musicians will tell the iconic musician’s story, from his Texas rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom, Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic death at the age of just 22.

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, which runs at Sheffield Lyceum from July 4 to 8, is packed with the greatest songs ever written. Listen out for Peggy Sue, That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy!, Rave On, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, Johnny B. Goode, Raining In My Heart, Everyday, Shout and many many more.

The musical first opened in the West End in 1989 and has been thrilling audiences arouind the world ever since.

Tickets for its Sheffield run cost from £15 and can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

