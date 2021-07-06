Rare Occasion, Ashley Hutchings, Blair Dunlop among Derbyshire folk acts for Hearts in Harmony charity concert

The Hearts in Harmony concert will be streamed from 7pm tonight (Tuesday, July 6), which is International Kissing Day, to July 25, 2021.

Rare Occasion (Judy Dunlop, Nigel Corbett, Jon Scaife), Offshoots, Some Antics, New Horizons, Blair Dunlop and Ashley Hutchings will be performing in the three-hour show.

Guitar maestro Gordon Giltrap is MC. Gordon said: “I hope with all my heart that funds raised will help to relieve some of the suffering. Please be as generous as you can.”

Profits will be shared between Blood Cancer UK, Hft which provides services for people with learning disabilities, Meningitis Now, ThisisLuke which is a Crowdfunder to support the family of young Luke Mortimer with the ongoing costs relating to Luke’s quad amputation due to meningococcal meningitis.

A spokesman for Blood Cancer UK said: “Hearts in Harmony is going to be a truly sensational music fundraiser connecting talented musicians and thirsty gig-goers online. We’re proud to be a chosen charity for this event and believe that hearts and harmony can power us towards our goal of beating blood cancer in this generation.”

Tickets cost £15 for up to two watching (or £20 for more). To book, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/bob-on-arts/t-yllvkj

Jon Scaife, Judy Dunlop and Nigel Corbett perform together as Rare Occasion.