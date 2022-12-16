Raise your hands if you want to hear top tribute band Bon Jovi Forever play in Derbyshire
Fans of Bon Jovi can see the next best thing to the real deal when the best UK tribute band tours to Derbyshire.
Bon Jovi Forever will be playing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 17 when they will play all the greatest hits and album tracks in the recreation of a stadium-style show.The band come loaded with authentic signature guitars, stage clothes a stunning light show and stage effects. Their performance will be action packed and delivered with the artistry, energy and passion of the real thing.
Tickets cost £15; go to www.rawpromo.co.uk or buy from the venue.