Radio star Becky Measures tells why this year's Brit Fest in Chesterfield is close to her heart

Becky Measures has been organising the annual Brit Fest for 10 years.

Brit Fest, which is hosted at the Britannia Inn on Old Road, boosts the funds of the National Breast Cancer Hereditary Helpline, which has helped thousands of people since it was launched by Becky’s mum Wendy Watson in 2016.

This year’s event on Sunday, August 28, will also be raising money for, and awareness of, Diabetes UK.

Becky said: “It’s a cause close to my heart. My nine-year-old daughter Eva-May Menzies was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes just short of two years ago and will be sharing her first ever live performance with the crowds.”

Soraya Vivian

Jordan Buxton-Anderson, who is 25 and diabetic, will perform his first live gig since he was told that he may never walk again following surgery for a spinal abscess.

And nine-year-old Jasmine Vaughan, of Newbold, who has type 1 diabetes will have her long hair cut into a chin-length bob at Brit Fest and donate her locks to the Little Princess Trust.

Becky, a presenter with BBC Radio Sheffield, said: “I just love Brit Fest, how it has grown over the years and the support it has year on year is just wonderful. It’s a day that celebrates so much, friendship, community, the love of music and of course the awareness for the charity and this year charities. The vibe is always great and we are truly thankful to The Britannia for hosting it each year and of course to all the bands that give their time up for the day…..I’m never not blown away and humbled!!

"This year we have come back stronger than ever, with more bands playing through the day, literally because we were inundated with acts wanting to play!

Marsden will be among the line-up playing to the Brit Fest crowd.

"We have so many amazing local bands playing on the day including the Scalettas – a new young band from Chesterfield, the Marsden band from Real Time Live, and the Sound Thieves headlining.”

The line-up for Brit Fest includes teenage singer-songwriters Connor Berry from Chesterfield and Alice Ede, who lives in Sheffield and has been championed by BBC Introducing.

There will be classic heavy rock from Nottinghamshire-based band Pearl Heart and indie-rock original songs and covers from Sheffield foursome Minus Sumthing.

Becky said: “For the first time ever, I will be playing the out alongside my amazing friend, Hed Kandi legend, the voice of clubland, and Pride ambassador Soraya Vivian.

Alice Ede (photo: Mat Whichelow)

"We are utterly thrilled to have these people on board and it’s going to make for one hell of a day.”

Jordan Buxton-Anderson is greatly looking forward to playing in front of the Brit Fest crowd.

The 25-year-old musician was told last year that he may never walk again following surgery to drain an abscess on his spine.

During his rehabilitation in Northern General Hospital, avid guitarist Jordan met one of the nurses caring for him who was also in a metal band and discussed his heartbreak of never being able to perform live again. His inspirational nurse wouldn’t let Jordan give up hopes of using his talents live or his passion for guitar; so Jordan’s wife Emily brought him one of his guitars to hospital to encourage him.

Minus Sumthing will be playing indie-rock original songs and covers.

Jordan said: “I was so frustrated; I sat to play it and it dropped. I thought this is it, my dreams are over. After further talks with Emily and the amazing staff on the ward not letting me give up, I ordered an eight-string guitar after seeing a video of someone in a wheelchair playing one. Slowly over time sat up on the bed I built my upper body strength and began to learn to play it again.

“I saw Becky Measures advertising Brit Fest and asking if there were acts wanting to play and something clicked telling me to “do it”; after giving up on performing ever again there was a voice that said ‘this is your chance to do it!”

"And the charities are very important, with the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline we have been able to discover that there is a gene in my family. My mum, auntie and one of my cousins are carriers for the gene and have had great support from the charity.

“Diabetes UK really helped me when I first diagnosed at 21. Type 1 certainly changed a lot and I’ve had to adjust for it, even more now being paralysed.”

A musician since his schooldays, Jordan has released two 80s-inspired electronica synthwave albums under the name Jando. He said: “Just before my injury I joined Sad Ken and me and the singer decided to make a Deathcore project called The Rippers Hammer which I’m working on getting the guitars tracked after Brit Fest, first time recording with an eight-string guitar so it’s going to be a challenge.”

Jordan said: “For Brit Fest it will be all covers, simply because I’ve forgotten my own songs except one which I’ve changed but I've been told I’m not allowed to use spicy words so it didn’t make the cut. The majority of songs I play are inspired by horror movies, Halloween and general spooky things, with a few non-horror songs in there too, but nearly every song I play is tongue in cheek and never should be taken seriously.

"I think the main thing I’m excited for playing Brit Fest is that I’m out of my element, the people who normally watch me perform are people who have seen me before and are into that kind of show, so seeing the reactions of everyone there will be fun. I can’t wait to be up there; playing to an audience again as that rush and connection to the music is like nothing on earth. I tend to be good at making friends with other acts as well so I’m excited for that.

"Last time I played was early 2020, February I think, just as the pandemic was starting.

"I’m always nervous performing no matter the size of the audience. My second show was at Tramlines at the Mulberry Tavern in Sheffield back in 2016 and it was very busy. No matter the size of the audience, I always try to put on an entertaining show.”

Jordan, who lived in Clay Cross for six months before moving to Sheffield in early 2021, said: “So much has happened since February. I’ve regained a fair amount of control from my chest to the bottom of my rib cage and I’ve become a lot more independent and confident with what I can do.

“Being part of my own family has given me the drive to keep going and keep improving. If I didn’t have a strong wife in Em and an amazing daughter in Elsie, I wouldn’t have made the progress I have.”

Jordan is looking forward to returning to his job as a nursery worker. He said: “Some adjustments have to be made to the setting and I still need the go-ahead from the doctors; I’m very excited to go back when the time comes.”