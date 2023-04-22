Beverley Knight will perform at Sheffield City Hall on October 23 and Nottingham Royal Concer Hall on October 24 during her 20-date autumn tour in 2023.

The shows will celebrate her incredible career in a tour which marks her milestone 50th birthday.

Expect a fun-filled night where Beverley will perform all of her classic hits and fan favourites along with brand new songs.

Ahead of this year’s 20-date autumn tour, Beverley said: “I am so looking forward to finally getting back on the road with my band again! There is nothing like the energy of a live audience showing love in return for you giving them everything they’ve got.”

Her outstanding live performances have gained her a legion of famous fans over the years from David Bowie to Stevie Wonder, she has collaborated on stage and on record with the likes of Prince, Jamiroquai, Bocelli, Take That, Chaka Kahn, Joss Stone & Marvin Gaye.Her performance with Goldie of ‘Inner City Life’ at last year’s Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in Birmingham a recent stand out.

Beverley is currently working on new material for her first studio album in seven years. She’s had several top ten albums including the platinum selling Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight and has sold more than a million albums in the UK, including four gold certified albums.

Her most recent studio album Soulsville went straight into the UK top ten, whilst her celebration of 25 years in music for BK25: Beverley Knight with The Leo Green Orchestra at The Royal Festival Hall was testament to her career of hits.

A British treasure, Beverley was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to British music and charity, has won three MOBO Awards, been nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards three times, Best Actress at the Olivier Awards twice, and Best Female at the prestigious Mercury Music Prize

In recent years Beverley has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre. Currently starring to huge acclaim as Emmeline Pankhurst, Beverley was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at this year’s Olivier Awards. The show uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to tell the revolutionary story of the Suffragette movement also received nominations for Best New Musical and Best Choreographer (Kate Prince).

Two years ago Beverley led The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre as the formidable manager of soul group The Drifters, which was Olivier nominated Best New Musical and Beverley for Best Actress.

Beverley made her West End debut 20 years ago when she played the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony winning Memphis The Musical. At the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber she joined the cast of Cats, playing the iconic role of Grizabella. Following a sold-out summer last year playing Deloris Van Cater opposite Jennifer Saunders in the revival of Sister Act, Beverley returned to London’s iconic Old Vic for the new production of Sylvia.

Beverley has been on screen every Saturday night as a panel judge in ITV’s talent show Starstruck,has presented four series of Radio 2 show Beverley’s Gospel Nights’ and two series of the BBC1 show Just the Two of Us. She recently appeared in the all-star cast of Amazon’s new live action movie Cinderella(2021) with Camilla Cabello in the title role.