Wreckless Eric – who was catapulted to fame in the Seventies when he released the punk-rock song Whole Wide World – will headline a Derbyshire festival’s folk night.

The star – whose real name is Eric Goulden – will be performing at Torr Vale Mill, New Mills on Saturday, September 14.

Since his smash-hit half a century ago, Wreckless Eric has released nine albums and brought out 19 singles over a 30-year period from 1997. He is currently celebrating the recent publication of a new edition of his critically acclaimed 1998 autobiography, A Dysfunctional Success – described by broadcaster Marc Riley as ‘the best rock ‘n’ roll memoir ever written’.

Joining him on the New Mills concert bill is Liverpool’s Laura J Martin, who interweaves layered vocals, flute, mandolin and electronics, plus young Leeds fingerpicker Chris Brain who will appeal to fans of Nick Drake and John Martyn.

New Jersey-via-Manchester multi-instrumentalist Run Remedy - aka Robin Koob – completes the line-up with her trio.

Tickets costing £15 are available online from tinyurl.com/NMFolkNight7, and in person from Torr Vale Tap, Beer Shed and Priscilla’s in New Mills.

Taking place during the opening weekend of New Mills Festival, the Folk Night serves as a valuable fundraising event with all profits going to the annual community festival and its sister event, the family-friendly One World Festival.

More information about the annual New Mills Festival, which runs from September 13 until 19 can be found at newmillsfestival.co.uk.