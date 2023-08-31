Johnny Rotten with Public Image Limited (PiL) at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Photo: Getty/Karl Walter

The innovative band play at The Leadmill on Friday, September 8, in support of their new album End Of The Road.

The 17-date tour comes during a rollercoaster year for PiL who made a bid in February to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest. Their entry Hawaii, written by John Lydon as a poignant love letter to his wife who had Alzheimers and died a couple of months late.r, was voted into fourth place by the Irish public so failed to qualify.

PiL’s music and vision have earned them five UK top 20 singles, including Public Image which hit number nine in 1978, This Is Not A Love Song which reached number five in 1983 and Rise which peaked at number 11 in 1986. The band also scored five UK top 20 albums, with Flowers of Romance proving their most successful chart-wise, climbing to 11 in 1981.

Lydon formed PiL in 1978 after fronting the Sex Pistols. With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – he guided the band from their debut album ‘First Issue’ in 1978 through to 1992’s ‘That What Is Not’, before a 17-year hiatus.

PiL was reactivated by Lydon in 2009, touring extensively and releasing two albums This is PiL in 2012 followed by What The World Needs Now… in 2015.

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith continue as PiL, the longest stable line-up in the band's history.