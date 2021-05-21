Mr Burrell, who worked for the Princess of Wales for 10 years, will be waiting hand and foot on rich singletons for the new show Money Can't Buy Me Love.

It is the brainchild of millionmare matchmaker Lisa Palmer who aims to bring together 12 wealthy people as they stay in a stunning country mansion.

The manor will be packed with talented stylists, groomers and a TV psychologist to help the contestants find out whether others are truly interested in them or just after their money.

"I’m not easily persuaded when it comes to being offered new roles but when Lisa approached me about the show, I knew that I had to be part of it," he said.

"If anyone knows about the benefits of stately life, it’s me and I’ll be on hand to offer etiquette advice, someone for a heart-to-heart with and more."

This won’t be Mr Burrell’s first time taking part in reality TV, having previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2004 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

Originally from Grassmoor, he began his royal career as a footman for the Queen when he was 18.

He later joined the household of Prince Charles and Diana at Highgrove House until her death in 1997, with the Princess once describing him as “her rock”.

The Derbyshire Times asked Mr Burrell for his views on the BBC's controversial interview with the late Princess Diana but he declined to comment.