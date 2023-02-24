Chrissie Hynde fronts the Pretenders who will be playing at Bearded Theory in Derbyshire this May (photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Led by Chrissie Hynde, the Pretenders are renowned for songs such as Brass In Pocket, Stop Your Sobbing and Talk of the Town that crossed the bridge between punk/new wave and top 40 pop.

Left-wing activist and singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, Mercury and BRIT nominee Anna Calvi, kings of sampling Public Service Broadcasting, BRIT award-winning folktronica artist Beth Orton and Canadian indie pop powerhouses Alvvays have also just been announced for this spring’s festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join a line-up that includes legendary alt-rock band Interpol, Scottish heroes Primal Scream, gypsy-swing punk rockers Gogol Bodello and one of synth pop’s founding fathers, Gary Numan.

Bearded Theory will run at Catton Hall from May 25 to 28 and includes The Festival School contained within The Children’s Village and a crafts and healing space.

Most Popular