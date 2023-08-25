Peter Andre will be performing at Darley Park Weekender as part of the new Ultimate 90s concert on Friday, August 25 (photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole)

The popular Darley Park Weekender in Derby gets off to a cracking start on Friday, August 27, with a new Ultimate 90s event featuring live performances by Peter Andre, East 17, Liberty X and Five.

Eighties music fans will be able to listen to DJ Martin Kemp (of Spandau Ballet fame) playing his favourite hits from the decade and see ABC and Hue and Cry performing on the main stage on August 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinfonia Vivia will take centre stage in one of the biggest outdoor classical concerts in the country, culminating in a magnificent firework display.

DJ Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet fame will be spinning his favourite records from four decades ago in the 80s Mix Tape concert on Saturday, August 26.

Most Popular

The audience will be treated to an exciting variety of music ranging from classics composed by Edward Elgar and Percy Grainger to themes from movies including Indiana Jones, Thunderball and Frozen. Sinfonia Viva will also bring their unique interpretations of chart toppers by Queen, Gloria Gaynor and Dolly Parton and musical theatre favourites from Les Miserables and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Tim Redmond, a regular guest conductor with the London Symphony and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, will conduct the Darley Park Concert. His brother Tom Redmond, a horn player, will present the concert.

The family theme continues with soloists Harry Apps and Emily Apps, who are brother and sister. Harry has appeared in Les Miserables in London’s West End and is preparing for a role in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, while Emily has appeared in several theatre productions and, last year, wrote and performed her own cabaret show in the West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local performers will also be taking to the stage during the concert, with Derby’s own Local Vocals Community Choir getting the event started. The choir, which has members aged from 17 up to their seventies, performs upbeat and positive rock and pop – everything from Elton John and David Bowie to Elbow and Duran Duran.

This year, Derby-based music and arts development organisation Baby People will be involved with the concert for the first time, providing entertainment during the interval. This will feature a performance by singer-songwriter Lily Blu, who fuses indie and pop tracks with sleek acoustic guitar sounds. She will be joined by Lillie-Keay, a powerhouse vocalist with an impressive vocal range, who takes inspiration from the likes of Adele and Freya Ridings.

Tickets bought before August 26 for Ultimate 90s or 80s Mix Tape are £25 per adult – book for both at the same time and save £5 – or £28 on the day. Tickets are £15 for children, aged 5-16 years, with under 5s going free.

Tckets for the Darley Park Concert cost £6.50 per adult and £4 for under 16s. Buy on the day prices are £9 per adult and £4 or under-16s.