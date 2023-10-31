A timely composition will be sung by Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present its autumn concert at St Thomas Church, Brampton on November 11, 2023.

The choir will perform John Rutter’s Requiem at St Thomas Church, Brampton, on November 11 at 3pm. Works by Ola Gjeilo, Morten Lauridsen and Will Todd will also feature in the programme.

The soloist will be Emily Costigan (soprano), accompanied by Kathleen Hesford on piano and a jazz trio. Steven Roberts will be the conductor.

Tickets cost £15, (adult), £12 (senior), £6 (student, unemployed), available by emailing [email protected], call 07542 398803, onlne at