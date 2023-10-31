News you can trust since 1855
Poignant composition will be aired at Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir's autumn concert

A timely composition will be sung by Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 05:30 GMT
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will present its autumn concert at St Thomas Church, Brampton on November 11, 2023.

The choir will perform John Rutter’s Requiem at St Thomas Church, Brampton, on November 11 at 3pm. Works by Ola Gjeilo, Morten Lauridsen and Will Todd will also feature in the programme.

The soloist will be Emily Costigan (soprano), accompanied by Kathleen Hesford on piano and a jazz trio. Steven Roberts will be the conductor.

Tickets cost £15, (adult), £12 (senior), £6 (student, unemployed), available by emailing [email protected], call 07542 398803, onlne at

www.chestphilchoir.org.uk, choir members and the Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre on 01246 345777/8. There is free admission for under 16s.