Poignant composition will be aired at Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir's autumn concert
The choir will perform John Rutter’s Requiem at St Thomas Church, Brampton, on November 11 at 3pm. Works by Ola Gjeilo, Morten Lauridsen and Will Todd will also feature in the programme.
The soloist will be Emily Costigan (soprano), accompanied by Kathleen Hesford on piano and a jazz trio. Steven Roberts will be the conductor.
Tickets cost £15, (adult), £12 (senior), £6 (student, unemployed), available by emailing [email protected], call 07542 398803, onlne at
www.chestphilchoir.org.uk, choir members and the Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre on 01246 345777/8. There is free admission for under 16s.