Places in Chesterfield, Ashover, Matlock, Castleton, Ilkeston, Ripley and Buxton that you must visit if you love live music
September 26
Nick McCann acoustic nights, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Open mic with Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Brave Rival, The Flowerpot, Derby.
September 27
The Carnival, Glass Rhino, Wicked Son, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Retro Nova, GAS Bar and Bites, Chesterfield.
The KMK - Kaiser Monkey Killers, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Origin, Hilltop Club, Bolsover.
Crossroads, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Pint of Mild, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Trinity Road, Hilltop Club, Dronfield.
The Bon Jovi Experience (tribute to Bon Jovi), Peak Cavern, Castleton.
The Chimeras, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Serena Smith & Friends, Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway.
Grace & Lewis, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
SKA Band, The General Havelock, Ilkeston.
Keep It Cash (tribute to Johnny Cash), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tyber and Pete from The Dualers, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
September 28
Atomic, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Lumps, Bottom Club, New Whittington, Chesterfield.
Amelia Carter Band, Hasland Club, Hasland.
UK Foo Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters), Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Rivers, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
ABBA Forever, Buxton Opera House.
The Bierkeller Schunklers, Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover.
Flatworld, Baslow Village Hall.
Mark Morgan-Hill, The Old English Gentleman, Somercotes.
The Modest, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Sweetchin, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Ciderhouse Rebellion, Village Institute, Bamford.
The Brackish vs Genghis O’Toole, The Ale Stop, Buxton.
Verbal Warning, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Bin 53-Four, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
U2UK, The Flowerpot, Derby.
September 29
Paul Evans, The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.
The Three Busketeers, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Zoe Snow, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Del Scott Miller and Holly Redford Jones, walled garden behind Libbys, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfeld.
The Floyd Effect (tribute to Pink Floyd), Buxton Opera House.
Open mic with Molly May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
September 30
James Scanlan, The Cross Keys, Belper.
Vince Lee and Sophie Lord, The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 1
Jenny Ryan, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.