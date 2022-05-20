Placebo, Flaming Lips and Patti Smith & Band on track for Bearded Theory Spring Gathering festival in Derbyshire

Bearded Theory Spring Gathering crowd at Catton Hall (photo: Graham Whitmore)

Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering runs at Catton Hall from May 26 to 29, 2022, promising the best in creative and performance arts.

Other acts playing include The Hives, Working Mens Club, Wilko Johnson, Craig Charles, Amy Mcdonald and Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls.

A weekend pass costs £144.45. Go to https://beardedtheory.co.uk/

Bearded Theory won UK`s Best Family Festival in 2016 and the Promoter of the Year 2014, both in the UK Festival Awards, and is recognised as one of the finest events of its kind by the national media.

Launched 12 years ago, the festival has donated in excess of £300,000 to charity from its profits. This has benefited youth clubs in deprived areas across the Midlands, helped village halls by funding the replacement of sound and lighting equipment or repairs to the buildings and financially supported food banks and rescue centres.

The seeds for the festival were sown in 2007 during a birthday celebration in a field behind a pub. The party was such a success that the gathering was repeated the next year, only this time tickets were sold and £3,000 sold to Oxfam.

In 2014 Bearded Theory moved to Catton Hall, a site which borders three counties and is within two hours of half the UK’s population.