Photos show TV and theatre stars in Chesterfield ahead of ‘biggest and brightest’ Christmas panto
Exciting special effects, glittering costumes and lots of traditional audience participation will be on offer as panto returns to Chesterfield with ‘‘Sleeping Beauty’.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago
Well known TV stars will entertainin families during a unique panto performance this Christmas.
Michelle Collins, Jai McDowall and Lloyd Warbey took part in a photoshoot in front of the iconic Crooked Spire earlier this week.
The panto will take place from Tuesday, December 6 2022 to Tuesday, January 3 2023 at the Winding Wheel Theatre.
For tickets got to https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/sleeping-beauty-pantomime.aspx#.Y00zknbMKUk
Page 1 of 3