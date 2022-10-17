News you can trust since 1855
Photos show TV and theatre stars in Chesterfield ahead of ‘biggest and brightest’ Christmas panto

Exciting special effects, glittering costumes and lots of traditional audience participation will be on offer as panto returns to Chesterfield with ‘‘Sleeping Beauty’.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago

Well known TV stars will entertainin families during a unique panto performance this Christmas.

Michelle Collins, Jai McDowall and Lloyd Warbey took part in a photoshoot in front of the iconic Crooked Spire earlier this week.

The panto will take place from Tuesday, December 6 2022 to Tuesday, January 3 2023 at the Winding Wheel Theatre.

For tickets got to https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/sleeping-beauty-pantomime.aspx#.Y00zknbMKUk

1. This winter will see 'Chesterfield’s biggest and brightest panto’

‘Chesterfield’s biggest and brightest panto’ will feature TV soap star icon, one of the nation’s favourite Britain’s Got Talent winners, an arty Disney presenter and award winning director.

Photo: Alex Harvey-Brown

2. Stars will visit Chetserfield this winter

Michelle Collins, Jai McDowall and Lloyd Warbey will star in ‘Chesterfield’s biggest and brightest panto’

Photo: Alex Harvey-Brown

3. Michelle Collins as Carabosse

Michelle Collins, instantly recognisable from EastEnders and Coronation Street, will be casting her own special spell over audiences as the bad fairy Carabosse.

Photo: Alex Harvey-Brown

4. Jai McDowall as Prince Benedict

Jai McDowall won the hearts of the nation with his performances on Britain’s Got Talent.

Photo: Alex Harvey-Brown

