A choral group will share seasonal joy in its ever popular Christmas concert at Chesterfield’s landmark Crooked Spire Church.

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir is promising something for everyone including music which brings back memories of Christmases past as well as some new pieces during the afternoon performance on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The choir will be joined by Wirksworth Music Centre Junior Choir, conducted by Rachel Wiles.

Kathleen Hesford, the choir’s own accompanist, will play the piano, John Parsons will be on cello and Mary Underhill on violin.

Steven Roberts will conduct the concert which starts at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and senior citizens, £7 for full time students and unemployed, free for under 16s and can be obtained from the choir’s website www.chestphilchoir.org.uk, from choir members and the Spire shop in the church. There may be tickets available on the door but early booking is advisable to avoid disappointment.