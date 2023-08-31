A superb detached property in Chesterfield offers plenty of space for a growing family.

Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited for the four-bedroom home on Newbold Road, Upper Newbold which has fabulous landscaped gardens that are ideal for entertaining.

Benefiting from more than 2,400 sq ft of living space, the house accommodates a recently fitted modern kitchen that flows through to the dining room, a snug/living room, conservatory, cloakroom, family bathroom and ensuite.

The garage has a handy garden room/gym to the rear. There is a dual outside hobbies room/workshop.

An enclosed hard standing area at the rear of the garden is ideal to park a motorhome or caravan.

Positioned within close proximity to Holmebrook Valley Park and Linacre Reservoir, the property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further information, contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 398031.

Newbold Road, Upper Newbold The sweeping driveway at the front of the property offers ample off-road parking.

Snug/living room A fireplace and large window are focal points in this welcoming room.

Kitchen The recently fitted modern kitchen includes a breakfast bar.

Living room The living room flows into the dining room.