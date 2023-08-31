News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Perfect home for a growing family in Chesterfield has garden room/gym and hobbies room/workshop

A superb detached property in Chesterfield offers plenty of space for a growing family.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited for the four-bedroom home on Newbold Road, Upper Newbold which has fabulous landscaped gardens that are ideal for entertaining.

Benefiting from more than 2,400 sq ft of living space, the house accommodates a recently fitted modern kitchen that flows through to the dining room, a snug/living room, conservatory, cloakroom, family bathroom and ensuite.

The garage has a handy garden room/gym to the rear. There is a dual outside hobbies room/workshop.

An enclosed hard standing area at the rear of the garden is ideal to park a motorhome or caravan.

Positioned within close proximity to Holmebrook Valley Park and Linacre Reservoir, the property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further information, contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 398031.

The sweeping driveway at the front of the property offers ample off-road parking.

1. Newbold Road, Upper Newbold

The sweeping driveway at the front of the property offers ample off-road parking. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A fireplace and large window are focal points in this welcoming room.

2. Snug/living room

A fireplace and large window are focal points in this welcoming room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The recently fitted modern kitchen includes a breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

The recently fitted modern kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room flows into the dining room.

4. Living room

The living room flows into the dining room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldZoopla