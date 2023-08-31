Perfect home for a growing family in Chesterfield has garden room/gym and hobbies room/workshop
Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited for the four-bedroom home on Newbold Road, Upper Newbold which has fabulous landscaped gardens that are ideal for entertaining.
Benefiting from more than 2,400 sq ft of living space, the house accommodates a recently fitted modern kitchen that flows through to the dining room, a snug/living room, conservatory, cloakroom, family bathroom and ensuite.
The garage has a handy garden room/gym to the rear. There is a dual outside hobbies room/workshop.
An enclosed hard standing area at the rear of the garden is ideal to park a motorhome or caravan.
Positioned within close proximity to Holmebrook Valley Park and Linacre Reservoir, the property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further information, contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 398031.