Peakender festival on Derbyshire showground hosts more than 25 breweries, live bands and comedians

The three-day event, running from August 19 to 21, showcases more than 25 of the best breweries, outstanding street food, live music and entertainment.

Breweries will include Brew York, North Brewing Co, Salt and Tiny Rebel. There will be an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste exclusive beers and learn about the art of crafting beer.

Fancy something a bit different? There will be a gin tasting with Locksley Gin, a whisky tasting with White Peak Distiller and a gin bar from Franklin and Sons.

The entertainment line-up is as hot as the weather has been with banjo punks Shanghai Treason, Anastasia ‘Stars’ Walker of Bang Bang Romeo fame, The Rosadocs, Henderson and Planet Abba.Last Laugh Comedy club are hosting the comedy tent with Joe Zalias, Callum Oakley, Danny Deegan, Fiona Allen and Matt Stellingwerf.

For the runners, the Hop Hideout X Swift Run Peakender 5k will be just the tonic.