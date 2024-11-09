W.O.R.M. will be performing at the Rock for Refugees gig at Chesterfield Labour Club on November 23, 2024.

Gigs arranged by Love Music Hate Racism campaigners are resuming in Chesterfield after five years.

The first – titled Rock for Refugees – will be hosted at Chesterfield Labour Club on November 23, 2024.

Gogglehead, a prog rock band from Bolsover who are motivated by political and environmental issues, will kick off the show at 8pm.

Chesterfield’s legendary punk band W.O.R.M, renowned for their bistering riffs and sharp sense of humour, will play from 9pm.

Headlining the show, Pat Fulgoni will bring soulful live vocals and drum and bass to the stage in his performance which starts at 10pm. Pat has had regular airplay on radio and been featured in DJ Mag.

Tickets cost £10 (waged) and £5 (unwaged), available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/love-music-hate-racism-chesterfield-re-launch-gig-rock-for-refugees-tickets-1049591505447

Kai Harrison, part of the organising group, said: “The last Love Music Hate Racism gig in Chesterfield was around 2019 before Covid lockdown shut us down. There were some big successful gigs in Matlock too. We convene and organise mainly at our Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Stand Up To Racism meetings.”