The Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at Sheffield City Hall on February 15, 2025.

Award-winning entertainers The Chicago Blues Brothers are inviting music lovers to join them at their greatest hits show.

Frontmen Chris Hindle and Gareth Davey will perform a combination of audience favourites and showstoppers from The Back in Black Tour, The Motown Mission Tour, A Night at the Movies Tour and The Cruisin for a Bluesin Tour in a live show at Sheffield CIty Hall on February 15, 2025.

Expect a night of music and laughter from the dynamic duo backed by the sensational Sweet Soul Sisters and a live band.

Chris, who also directs and produces the shows, said: “Infectious, dazzling, riotous, exuberant and spirited, the legacy of Jake and Elwood has been jump-started for a new generation with an energy that’s impossible to resist. It’s just one big party of fabulous live music and audience interaction.”

Five-time NTA award winners, The Chicago Blues Brothers are one of the longest running established Blues Brothers productions in the world. For more than 30 years the production has toured the globe performing in theatres, arenas, festivals, and concert halls. From the Savoy theatre in the West End to the SSE arena Belfast this team has rocked some of the most iconic venues out there.

Every show is crafted for maximum entertainment and have been seen by millions of people across the world including Norway, Poland, Switzerland, China, Dubai, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Spain and Latvia. The secret of the show’s success is the re-branding of the tours to keep the content fresh and exciting. From the 2018 Motown Mission Tour to this year’s Cruisin’ for a Bluesin Tour, the content and staging is constantly updated to keep the audiences entertained and engaged.

Tickets cost £33.50; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk