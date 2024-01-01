You can dance, jive and have the time of your life during the tribute show Thank You For The Music which tours to Sheffield City Hall on November 17, 2024.

Hits such as Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All and many many more will be rolled out by singers who capture the unmistakable harmonies and dazzling presentation of Sweden’s fab four.