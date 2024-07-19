Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol are just days away from making their Tramlines festival debut at Sheffield’s biggest musical celebration.

The three headliners and more than 50 other acts will perform to 40,000 people across five stages at Hillsborough Park from July 26 to 28.

Key headline support comes from Sheffield legends The Human League with their first UK show of the year when they support Snow Patrol on the Sunday, chart topping and returning Tramlines favourite Tom Greenan who is supporting Jamie T on the Saturday and Bombay Bicycle Club who support Paolo Nutini at the opening Friday night concert.

The Charlatans (Friday), the Brit Award-winning Holly Humberstone (Saturday) and the Mercury-nominated Yard Act (Sunday) will play on the second stage.

Paolo Nutini headlines the opening concert of Tramlines at Hillborough Park on Friday, July 26.

Other not-to-be-missed performances spanning everything from drum ‘n’ bass to spoken word come from the Queen of Dance, Annie Mac; Geordie misfits Maximo Park; Scottish indie crew, The Snuts; hit-making rapper and producer Example and breakout spoken word artist Anthony Szmierek. There’s a welcome return for Soft Play – FKA Slaves; Birmingham brothers PEACE; indie-pop stars The Magic Gang; grunge alt.rock outfit The Mysterines; The Maccabees spin-off band, 86TVs; BBC 6 Music 2023 Album Of The Year nominee, Will J Healey; and special guests, The View, who only returned to festival stages last year after a long hiatus.

Timm Cleasby, operations director of Tramlines Festival, said: “Securing headliners like Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol is a fantastic testament to the reputation of Tramlines - and the hard work of our booking team - and, as always, they’re joined by top Sheffield talent including The Human League, Everly Pregnant Bros, Coco, and Otis Mensah.”

Comedy headliners include Hull’s funniest, pint-sized export, Lucy Beaumont (Friday); the oddball, carrier-bag-clutching Angelos Epithemiou (Saturday) famed for his time on Reeves & Mortimer’s Shooting Stars; and devout, cardigan-loving vegan - 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown captain, Jon Richardson (Sunday).

There is plenty of comedy talent in support too including Justin Moorhouse (Phoenix Nights), international writer Olivia Lee (The Tonight Show with Jay Leno); the Time Out and Chortle-award winning, Andrew Maxwell, and loads more.

The Fringe at Tramlines will highlight the best of Sheffield’s vibrant music scene with an eclectic misx of live acts and DJs performing at Devonshire Green on July 27 and 28.

Among the standout performers is Ripton Lindsey, the amazing Jamaican dancer who got the crowd dancing last year. Ripton, a DJ, poet, dancer, and choreographer, has worked with the likes of Afrika Bambaataa, Daddy G (Massive Attack), and many more. His Jamaican Carifolk Dance is set to be a highlight once again. Street Robots will bring their high-octane live show with punchy breakbeats and effervescent guitar riffs, guaranteeing an unforgettable performance.

The Waterbear/Tracks Collaboration will showcase the best-emerging talent in Sheffield, featuring Good Damage from Waterbear College of Music and two competition winners from Tracks Sheffield Music School. Both these organisations are making huge waves in the local music scene with Tracks hosting a surprise visit from Ed Sheeran who jammed with the students and gave them words of support in May.

Sparkle Sistaz, a fantastic all-female group from Sheffield, will also grace the DJ decks. This group of DJs come from Under the Stars, a Sheffield charity that enhances the lives of people with learning disabilities through high-quality music and theatre, Sparkle Sistaz bring a unique energy and style to their performances.

The Fringe Stage will also feature a diverse array of other acts over the weekend including Highway Child, Speed for Lovers, Solar Love Society, Mango Rescue Team, Shanghai Treason, Shine Choir, Jungle Lion, Soul Battalion, and Blue Street Brass. DJs Myna, Kom, JuJu Master, Izza Dancer, Ian Hodgson, and Papa Al will keep the crowd dancing throughout the weekend.

Weekend tickets for Tramlines cost from £140, Friday tickets from £65, Saturday from £45 and Sunday from £55. Go to https://tramlines.org.uk/tickets