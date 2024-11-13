Oysterband play at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall on November 20 as part of their final tour titled A Long Goodbye.

Folk-rock legends Oysterband will be performing in Sheffield during their farewell tour.

The group, which was founded nearly half a century ago, will be playing at the City Hall’s Memorial Hall on November 20, 2024.

From their earliest days as a noisy, politicised ceilidh band in the late Seventies, Oysterband have never stopped evolving or providing soundtrack to the changing times.

Emerging in the early 80s from their ceilidh band days they infused both the traditional and their own songs with a passion and energy that was electrifyingly fresh for the time. Polkas, politics and a heaving dance floor somehow seemed perfectly right for Thatcher’s Britain. Signing to new roots label Cooking Vinyl, headlining English Roots Against Apartheid, playing Glastonbury and the Fleadh several times each, touring with The Pogues in Europe and Billy Bragg in North America, hosting the Big Session Festival. All gained Oysterband a large and loyal following both at home and internationally.

Most recently, Oysterband undertook an extensive tour of Europe, plus a special “Decades” tour across the UK where they explored their back catalogue in greater depth.

The creative heart of Oysterband is still here after 45 years: John Jones (vocals, melodeon), Alan Prosser (guitars) and Ian Telfer (violin), with Al Scott, their longtime producer, on bass, Adrian Oxaal (cello and guitar) and newest member Sean Randle on drums. They will be going out on a high as they bid ‘A Long Long Goodbye’ to fans and friends later this year.

Tickets cost £27.50, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk