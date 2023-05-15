News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Organisers confirm no future plans for once popular Derbyshire music festival

The organisers of a popular summer festival in Derbyshire have announced that the event is going on indefinite hiatus after three years hit by Covid uncertainty and other challenges.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 15th May 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read

A highlight of the local entertainment calendar for more than a decade – and continuing a much older village tradition – at its modern height, the Matlock Bath Music Festival showcased local performers and touring artists at numerous venues along the half-mile stretch of main road, attracting an audience of residents, tourists and music fans from further afield.

After pulling together an online version of the event in the first year of the pandemic, the festival was then forced into a late cancellation due to Covid regulations in 2021 and did not return in 2022 despite the organisers’ best efforts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All went quiet until earlier this week, when a statement was published on the festival’s Facebook page.

Liquid Brass performing at a previous edition of Matlock Bath Music Festival.Liquid Brass performing at a previous edition of Matlock Bath Music Festival.
Liquid Brass performing at a previous edition of Matlock Bath Music Festival.
Most Popular

    It said: “We regret to announce that MBMF will not be taking place this year or for the foreseeable future. The decision has not been made lightly but the organisers/creators of MBMF have decided to put their creative energies into other projects.

    “There is no one reason. Multiple circumstances, be it personal, logistical or the current economical climate have all been contributing factors.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    They added: “We’d like to thank all the musicians, sound engineers, venues and volunteers that have helped us over the years. Never say never, but for now it’s goodbye.”

    The announcement was met disappointment and fond recollections from former festivalgoers and acts who had graced its stages.

    Kevin Butterfield said: “It was, without doubt, the best day in Matlock Bath every year it happened. I will miss it. Thank you all for your commitment to live music and this village.”

    John Hale added: “The event will be sorely missed from those traders who have supported your tremendous efforts over the years and by the people that the event brought into the village. A sad moment for a lot of us.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Anyone disappointed by the news may want to check out the Fishpond Music Festival, at the Matlock Bath pub of the same name, on Saturday, June 24, with a packed line-up across three stages, 1pm to midnight.

    Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

    Related topics:OrganisersDerbyshireMatlock BathFacebookDerbyshire Times