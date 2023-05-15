Organisers confirm no future plans for once popular Derbyshire music festival

A highlight of the local entertainment calendar for more than a decade – and continuing a much older village tradition – at its modern height, the Matlock Bath Music Festival showcased local performers and touring artists at numerous venues along the half-mile stretch of main road, attracting an audience of residents, tourists and music fans from further afield.

After pulling together an online version of the event in the first year of the pandemic, the festival was then forced into a late cancellation due to Covid regulations in 2021 and did not return in 2022 despite the organisers’ best efforts.

All went quiet until earlier this week, when a statement was published on the festival’s Facebook page.

Liquid Brass performing at a previous edition of Matlock Bath Music Festival.

It said: “We regret to announce that MBMF will not be taking place this year or for the foreseeable future. The decision has not been made lightly but the organisers/creators of MBMF have decided to put their creative energies into other projects.

“There is no one reason. Multiple circumstances, be it personal, logistical or the current economical climate have all been contributing factors.”

They added: “We’d like to thank all the musicians, sound engineers, venues and volunteers that have helped us over the years. Never say never, but for now it’s goodbye.”

The announcement was met disappointment and fond recollections from former festivalgoers and acts who had graced its stages.

Kevin Butterfield said: “It was, without doubt, the best day in Matlock Bath every year it happened. I will miss it. Thank you all for your commitment to live music and this village.”

John Hale added: “The event will be sorely missed from those traders who have supported your tremendous efforts over the years and by the people that the event brought into the village. A sad moment for a lot of us.”

Anyone disappointed by the news may want to check out the Fishpond Music Festival, at the Matlock Bath pub of the same name, on Saturday, June 24, with a packed line-up across three stages, 1pm to midnight.