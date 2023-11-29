Synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) will perform live in Sheffield during a tour to plug their new album.

The band have announced Walt Disco as the support act for their show at the City Hall on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

OMD released their new album Bauhaus Staircase this autumn. Founder member Andy McCluskey said: “We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase. It’s been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist – we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!”

To coincide with the tour announcement, OMD have released Slow Train – the second instalment from Bauhaus Staircase. This raucous, glam-tinged explosion was produced by David Watts, who helmed Sheffield band The Reytons’ recent number one album What’s Rock And Roll. Andy said: "Slow Train is a bonkers song and the video is stunningly crazy! It feels nice to be able to challenge people's expectations of the band after 45 years of creating music."

One of Britain’s best-loved pop groups, OMD have sold 25 million singles and 15 million albums. Their 13 albums include reissued ‘Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’ (1980), ‘Organisation’ (1980), ‘Architecture & Morality’ (1981) and ‘Dazzle Ships’ (1983).

Principal songwriters Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys are the only remaining original members of the group which formed 45 years ago on the Wirral in Merseyside.