Oh What A Night! celebrates classic songs of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 05:30 GMT
Tribute show Oh What A Night! will take Derbyshire music lovers on a journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

The production – which tours to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on September 21, 2024 – celebrates Valli’s unmistakeable voice which dominated the airwaves for more than two decades. Selling more than 100,000 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Oh What A Night! rewinds all the classic songs including Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December ’63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many many more.

The cast includes West End performers Nick Corre and Alex Jordan-Mills, Ian Curran and Jonathan Eio. They bring their amazing on-stage portrayal of the characters and the music.

Oh What A Night! tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on September 21, 2024.
Oh What A Night! tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on September 21, 2024.

On What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals,slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show that is full of energy and nostalgia.

Tickets cost £27.20, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

