Oh What A Night! celebrates classic songs of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
The production – which tours to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on September 21, 2024 – celebrates Valli’s unmistakeable voice which dominated the airwaves for more than two decades. Selling more than 100,000 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
Oh What A Night! rewinds all the classic songs including Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December ’63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many many more.
The cast includes West End performers Nick Corre and Alex Jordan-Mills, Ian Curran and Jonathan Eio. They bring their amazing on-stage portrayal of the characters and the music.
On What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals,slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show that is full of energy and nostalgia.
Tickets cost £27.20, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
