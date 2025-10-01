Ocean Colour Scene's Simon and Oscar will perform at Derby Cathedral on November 8, 2025.

Ocean Colour Scene’s singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison will give an intimate acoustic performance of the band’s hits, anthems and deep cuts at Derby Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience on November 8, 2025, will hear acoustic versions of The Day We Caught The Train, The Riverboat Song, Hundred Mile City and more.

Simon and Oscar, who will play the piano and bass at the show, will share anecdotes, giving the acoustic show an intimacy similar to an after-hours singalong in a room full of friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is described by Simon as “A real tonic – a great chance to look the audience in the eye and interact with them on a more personal basis than ever before.”

Formed in 1989, Ocean Colour Scene have had 17 top 40 singles as well as six top ten singles. Three top five albums include the Moseley Shoals, Marchin’ Already and One From The Modern.

Tickets cost £36.60, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk