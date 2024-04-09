Oasis and The Catchmen

30 plus years after playing with Oasis, the band of Whaley Bridge resident Michael Knowles, The Catchmen are back with a new album ‘Stockport Syndrome’ out on 15th April.
By Michael KnowlesContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In another lifetime, the Catchmen were supported by Oasis, loved by Terry Christian and were courted by Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickens. Despite having Radio One play broader success did not follow. They wanted to make big orchestral music, but as 16 year olds from Stockport struggled to find an orchestra.

Fast forward to now and Livingstone is an Ivor Novello winning film and TV composer (Repair Shop…) and Knowles a multi award winning BAFTA nominated producer (Book of Love etc).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finally after working together on the Sam Claflin feature Book of Love (no. 2 on Amazon in the USA) the Catchmen reformed to make the epic music of their teenage dreams working with the Blue Planet orchestra in Prague- telling the tale of a Stockport romance from beginning to end.

For more information contact: [email protected] 07814 480327. Pictures available on request

Related topics:OasisWhaley BridgeAdele