Nottingham rapper ICE.T.21 teams up with dinger William Dunst to launch ‘Final Level Records’ in fight against knife crime

A Nottingham-born rapper with a global following is taking his campaign against knife crime to the next level—by launching his own record label.

ICE.T.21, real name Thomas Cseve, has partnered with singer-songwriter William Dunst to establish Final Level Records, a new music label with a mission to spotlight artists who are unafraid to tackle real-world issues. The duo announced the venture this week, promising to give a platform to voices often ignored by the mainstream music industry.

ICE.T.21, who now resides in Derby, has built a fanbase of over 2.5 million on Instagram by speaking out on issues such as knife crime, bullying, and youth violence. His recent single, Knifes Down, was written in memory of Harvey Willgoose, the 12-year-old Sheffield schoolboy who was fatally stabbed earlier this year. All proceeds from the track are being donated to Harvey’s family.

“This isn’t just about music,” ICE.T.21 said. “Final Level Records is about giving people a platform to speak the truth. If you’ve lived through the things I’ve seen—violence, bullying, loss—you need a space to tell that story. That’s what we’re building.”

William Dunst, an emerging talent in the UK music scene, echoed those sentiments. “We’re creating a label that’s driven by purpose, not algorithms. We’re here for the artists who are overlooked because they don’t fit into the mainstream mould. This label is for them.”

Final Level Records will be based in the Midlands, with its founders pledging to work closely with schools, youth organisations, and anti-violence campaigns. The label aims to blend music production with hands-on community involvement, ensuring their message reaches beyond streaming platforms.

The first artists signed to the label are expected to be announced later this year, with ICE.T.21 hinting at collaborations that will “bring authenticity back to UK music.”

“We’re not interested in following trends,” ICE.T.21 added. “We’re interested in saving lives.”

With its focus on social impact, Final Level Records is already being seen as a breath of fresh air in an industry often criticised for putting profit before purpose.