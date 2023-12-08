Nirvana, Britpop and The Membranes - John Robb celebrates his career in music in live show heading for Derbyshire
John will be discussing everything from his recently released book ‘The Art of Darkness – The History of Goth’ to his experience being the first person to interview Nirvana.
The guy who coined the term Britpop will share his adventures on the post-punk frontline in his show entitled Do You Believe In The Power Of Rock N Roll which visits Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on April 12, 2024.
John is not just a well-known face from TV, he is also a best-selling author, musician, journalist, presenter, pundit, music website boss, publisher, festival boss, eco-warrior and vegan behemoth.
Having grown up in Blackpool before punk rock came along and saved his life, Robb formed The Membranes, the highly-influential post-punk band whose current albums have attracted critical acclaim and continue to push forwards with added choirs and musical textures.
One of the leading post-punk fanzine writers in the UK with Rox before he went on to write for the rock press with Sounds throughout the ‘80s, Robb was instrumental in kick-starting and documenting the Madchester scene.
His website Louder Than War is currently the fifth most-read music and culture site in the UK, and is at the forefront of diverse modern culture.
A talking head on Channel 5 music documentaries and a regular TV and radio pundit, Robb is renowned for his commentary on music, culture and politics. One of the UK’s leading in-conversation hosts, he has his own successful YouTube channel and the Louder Than Words book and music festival which runs in Manchester every year.
He has also written countless best-sellers ‘Punk Rock - an Oral History’ and ‘The Stone Roses and the Resurrection of British Pop. 2021 also saw him write a book on leading eco-energy boss Dale Vince titled ‘Manifesto’, and 2023 is set to see further new releases including his own autobiography and a collected works of journalism.
Tickets cost £14.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk