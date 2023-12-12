Legendary rhythm ‘n’ blues band Nine Below Zero will be playing choice cuts from their 40 years as recording artists in a live gig in Derbyshire.

The group, who have released 24 albums, bring their Maximum R n B show to The Flowepot, Derby on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

After the critical and public acclaim of Nine Below Zero‘s Live at the Marquee (1980) debut LP, the band kept the momentum going with 1981’s Don’t Point Your Finger. Produced by Glyn Johns, it was the band’s first studio LP and featured the singles Three Times Enough, Helen and Ain’t Comin’ Back along with covers of Roy Head‘s Treat Her Right, Howlin’ Wolf‘s Sugar Mama and Bobby Day‘s Rockin’ Robin.

Nine Below Zero toured with The Who and The Kinks around the time of this LP and also appeared on The Old Grey Whistle Test and The South Bank Show.

Their third album, Don’t Point The Finger, was one of their most successful, carrying the song 11+11 which the band had played on the BBC comedy series The Young Ones. That album spent six weeks on the charts, peaking at number 36.

The band's most recent LP Avalanche came out in 2019 to critical acclaim.

Two of the original members - lead vocalist and guitarist Dennis Greaves and vocalist and harmonica player Mark Feltham – remain in the band which formed in London in 1977. They are joined on the Maximum R n B tour by Anthony Harty, Sonny Greaves and Tom Monks plus guest vocalist Charlie Austen.