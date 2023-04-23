Chart star Newton will be performing at Melbourne Hall on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

During his 15-year career, Newton topped the album charts with his debut release Hand Bult By Robots in 2017 and had hit singles Dream Catch Me, I Need Something and Teardrop. He hit the top of the album charts again with his third offering, Write It On Your Skin.

So far, Newton has released seven albums with Interference of Light coming out in 2021.

His rebellious spirit has sent Newton’s music pinballing from the outer-limits acoustic sorcery of the double platinum-selling Hand Built By Robots through an acclaimed catalogue that takes in rock, pop, folk, soul and beyond.

One of his songs, Over and Out, was covered by boy band Westlife who included it on their Greatest Hits album.

Newton’s first band was a Green Days cover band, in which he played bass guitar. So it was fitting that he was cast as Johnny in the musical American Idiot, based on songs by Green Day. He played the role on the UK tour in 2016 and continued in the role when the show returned to the West End.

HIs show at Melbourne Hall is part of a great summer line-up of events including top comedians Seann Walsh and Milton Jones and sell-out DJ shows by Jo Wiley and Gary Davies.