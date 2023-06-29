Newton Faulkner at Melbourne Hall: singer impresses with superb showmanship

Around 1000 fans converged onto the grounds of 12th century stately home and made their way to the walled garden adorned with fairly lights, which provided a beautiful backdrop for what was to come.

The crowd were treated to two great support acts in Frankie Statham and Minna - both from Melbourne. Frankie’s heartfelt That’s Life particularly impressed and Minna’s Easier Said Than Done, released next month, also impressed the appreciative crowd.

Faulkner walked on stage to a great ovation and opened with To The Light, from his 2007 number one album, Hand Built by Robots. Clouds and a superb cover of Massive Attack’s Teardrop swiftly followed ensuring the bumper crowd were singing and head-bobbing in unison.

Newton Faulkner at Derbyshire's Melbourne Hall.

A natural conversationalist, Faulkner effortlessly talked with the crowd throughout the performance his natural charisma and playful sense of humour have really garnered a unique and close relationship with his dedicated, loyal fans.

People Should Smile More, Fingertips and I Need Something are three hits which are always warmly embraced by the fans. Saturday evening was no exception, it was a lovely atmosphere in the intimate walled garden with Prosecco and craft ales flowing aplenty under the setting sun.

Faulkner performed a stunning cover of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody- a song which really demonstrated Faulkner’s incredibly impressive range and sheer power of his vocals as well as his percussive guitar playing.

In true Faulkner fashion, he asks the crowd if they are up for a little audience participation. Smoked Ice Cream was the song of choice, with each half of the crowd being given a specific part to sing. They sang it beautifully, too!

Newton Faulkner

“I think it’s Dream Catch Me time” Faulkner candidly announces. A cacophony of cheers from the crowd signified it’s approval. Faulkner then proceeded to play a beautiful, acoustic version of the mega hit.