Newstead Brass will be displaying its talents at St Alkmund’s Church in Duffield on November 12.

The first half of the programme will comprise original works for brass band, including compositions commissioned for major and international events. The second half will use transcriptions of pieces from other genres to show the versatility of the 21st century brass band.

Newstead Brass Band was the highest placed Midlands band in the championship section of the 2018 Bolsover Festival of Brass and won awards as a championship section band from 2000 to 2018.

Saturday’s concert is presented by Music at Duffield. Tickets £16 (adult), £15 (concession), £8 (student), available online at www.musicatduffield.com

