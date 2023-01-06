New version of GRAMMY-nominated Billie Eilish concert film to be shown in Derby, Mansfield and Sheffield
A live film capturing a concert by multiple award-winning singer Billie Eilish will screen in cinemas.
Tickets are on sale now for Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) which will be shown on January 27, 2023, at the Odeon and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby; the Odeon in Mansfield; Cineworld, Vue and The Light in Sheffield.
The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a journey to the heart of Eilish’s record-breaking sold-out Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. In just over 95 minutes, the film features 27 songs, including hits and fan-favourites 'bad guy', 'Therefore I Am', 'bury a friend', 'my future', 'Happier Than Ever', 'everything i wanted' and 'Your Power'.
At just 21 years old, electro-pop and dark pop songsmith Billie has multiple awards under her belt. The worldwide screening of the film comes three years to the night that she made history as the youngest artist to win all the major categories at the GRAMMY Awards in 2020, claiming Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, 'No Time To Die', which won an Academy Award for Best Song in 2022.
Billie Eilish Live at The O2 was directed by Sam Wrench who filmed the concert at London’s 02 arena. Originally livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live series, the film was nominated for Best Music Film for the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards.