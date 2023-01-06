Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) screens in cinemas on January 27, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now for Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) which will be shown on January 27, 2023, at the Odeon and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby; the Odeon in Mansfield; Cineworld, Vue and The Light in Sheffield.

The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a journey to the heart of Eilish’s record-breaking sold-out Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. In just over 95 minutes, the film features 27 songs, including hits and fan-favourites 'bad guy', 'Therefore I Am', 'bury a friend', 'my future', 'Happier Than Ever', 'everything i wanted' and 'Your Power'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just 21 years old, electro-pop and dark pop songsmith Billie has multiple awards under her belt. The worldwide screening of the film comes three years to the night that she made history as the youngest artist to win all the major categories at the GRAMMY Awards in 2020, claiming Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, 'No Time To Die', which won an Academy Award for Best Song in 2022.

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) will be screened in cinemas and theatres on January 27 (photo: Matty Vogel).

Most Popular